Man faces fraud charge for alleged 'grandparent scam' in Ottawa

A woman in her 70s agreed to hand over $10,000 after an alleged fraudster said she needed to bail out her grandson, according to Ottawa police, who have charged an 18-year-old man in the case.

Police said in a news release Wednesday the woman was contacted late last week and told that her grandson was in trouble with police. She agreed to pay for his bail, and a man came to her home to collect the money.

An attempt to ask for another $10,000 payment prompted the woman to contact her son, who then called police. Officers responded and waited at her home. They arrested the man who came to pick up the money.

Police have laid charges of fraud over $5,000 against an 18-year-old man from Laval, Que. They advise residents to take precautions if they hear from anyone claiming to represent police.

"Look up their phone number and call them directly to verify any information. If you can't find a number, call 211, they can help, and ask them to connect you with the actual police service," the news release said.

"It's always a good idea to call a trusted family member to discuss suspicious phone calls from strangers."