Don't be alarmed if you see an influx of emergency crews in Ottawa's downtown later today.

Ottawa police, firefighters and paramedics will all be taking part in a training exercise at the future Lyon light rail station at the corner of Lyon and Queen streets.

The exercise is to prepare crews for the opening of the Confederation LRT line. Earlier this week, the line's launch was pushed back until at least early 2019.

"Residents can expect to see an increased number of first responders and first responder vehicles staged in this area of the downtown core during the evening commute," the City of Ottawa said in a statement.

Queen Street will be closed between Kent and Lyon streets from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. for the exercise, the city said.

Detours will be in place.