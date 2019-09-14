Police seek witness in fatal hit and run

Ottawa police need help identifying a car and driver involved in a fatal hit and run last week.

The crash happened on Saturday Sept. 7 around 4 p.m. and badly injured 36-year-old Ahshellla Huxtable, who was identified by police at the request of her family. Huxtable died in hospital on Friday.

The collision took place at the intersection of Montreal Road and Vanier Parkway. Police are looking for a red, four-door, Nissan Altima, believed to be a 2013 to 2015 model.

Huxtable was struck by the vehicle that was entering onto the Vanier Parkway southbound. Police don't expect there will be damage on the vehicle as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle can contact the Ottawa Police Service collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.