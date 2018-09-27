Ottawa police officer facing more charges

Const. Eric Post is facing 11 additional charges involving three more alleged victims, Ottawa police announced Thursday.

The fresh accusations follow 21 charges involving four other women, filed earlier this month. They include sexual assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

The new charges include assault, assault with a weapon, criminal harassment and forcible confinement. Post has also now been charged with six counts of breach of trust by an official.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit remain concerned there could be more victims, according to police.

Post, 47, was working as a patrol officer until he was suspended June 13. He made his first court appearance on the original charges on Sept. 21.

Post is being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. He's scheduled appear in court on the new charges Friday.