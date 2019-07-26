Police report spike in east-end 'distraction' thefts targeting seniors

Dozens of "distraction" thefts targeting seniors have happened in retail parking lots in Ottawa's east end, prompting police to issue a warning.

About 30 cases have been identified in the past few months, according to a news release issued Friday.

The suspects offer the person they're targeting help with carrying purchases, tell them they've dropped money or point out an issue with their vehicles.

While the victim is distracted, the suspects either steal their debit or credit cards or remove their jewelry with force.

The suspects appear to be working in groups of two or more and include men and women, according to police.

Police are reminding people to stay vigilant and hide their PIN numbers while using debit or credit cards.