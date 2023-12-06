Major drug seizure nets $4.5M of cocaine, Ottawa police say

Ottawa's police chief says the recent seizure of 44 kilograms of cocaine, including crack cocaine, is one of the largest drug seizures in the force's history.

Two men in their 30s, one from Toronto and one from Ottawa, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple charges, Chief Eric Stubbs said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A 10-month investigation conducted with the help of Toronto police, the RCMP and border agents netted 40 kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of crack cocaine and $100,000 cash, Stubbs said.

"This is a significant seizure that disrupts a criminal network and supply chain that feeds addiction, violence and the criminal activity we often see associated with the drug trade," he said.

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy to traffic, possession for the purposes of trafficking (each suspect is charged separately for cocaine and crack) and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The suspect from Toronto is also charged with failure to stop for police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The men were due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Ottawa police were recently involved in another cocaine seizure involving shipments from Colombia to an organized crime group here, according to the RCMP.