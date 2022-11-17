Police seek to hire more officers in 2023 budget

Ottawa's police force is seeking an additional $15.2 million in its 2023 budget, one that includes hiring 25 new staff members.

The draft Ottawa Police Service (OPS) budget tabled Wednesday morning calls for $401.2 million for operations — with 83 per cent, or almost $332 million, earmarked for compensation — plus another $60 million for capital costs.

As per the directions from the police services board, the budget was based on a 2.5 per cent property tax increase. It also assumes 2.2 per cent in tax revenue growth from an expanded tax base, which is known as assessment growth.

The proposed budget means an average urban homeowner would pay $680 in taxes directed to policing in 2023, or a $17 increase.

The Ottawa Police Service's draft budget for 2023 calls for a gross operating budget of more than $400 million. (Ottawa Police Service)

Overtime costs rising

Part of the 2023 budget includes hiring 20 sworn officers and five new civilian staffers, which will cost $3.4 million. Adding 25 new service members was one of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's election promises last fall.

On the capital side, police plan to spend $40 million on the new Barrhaven police station.

Chief Eric Stubbs told the board that while OPS will keep working on initiatives started before his arrival a couple of months ago — including member wellness and equity, diversity and inclusion — police still face challenges.

Those include public events that require police presence — there were 800 in 2022 — and thus rising amounts of overtime from officers, Stubbs said.

Overtime costs for 2022 were $10 million, he said, without taking the costs of policing last winter's Freedom Convoy protests into account.

As well, Stubbs said there had been increases in crimes and calls for service. Police say they will need a tax increase of three per cent next year to keep the current level of service.

The public can provide feedback on the police budget through a questionnaire , as well as make delegations to the board at its meeting on Feb. 27.

Council's final vote on the budget is scheduled for March 1.