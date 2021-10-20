Ottawa police investigating double shooting on Parkdale Avenue
Ottawa police are investigating a double shooting in the area of Parkdale and Burnside Avenues, CBC News has learned.
Two men injured, one in stable condition
Two men are injured, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. One is reported to be in stable condition.
Ottawa police have closed off Parkdale Avenue from Lyndale Avenue to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.
Police did not confirm there had been a shooting, but did say there was a crime scene in the area and the guns and gangs unit had been notified of the incident.
With files from Shaamini Yogaretnam
