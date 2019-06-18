Ottawa police investigating dog's death in Glebe
An investigation is underway into the death of a dog in the Glebe on Wednesday.
Cause of death still being determined
Ottawa police are investigating a dog's death in the Glebe on Wednesday.
Officers were called to Linden Terrace near Patterson's Creek Park at about 5:45 p.m., police said Thursday.
"We located a deceased dog," said police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon.
Gagnon said the cause of death is being determined by a veterinarian.
Ottawa's bylaw department is assisting with the investigation, Gangnon added.
Ottawa Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a dog yesterday at 5:45 pm in the Patterson Creek Park area. The investigation involves a necropsy. Updates to follow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@OttawaPolice