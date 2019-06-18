Ottawa police investigating dog's death in Glebe

Ottawa police are investigating a dog's death in the Glebe on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Linden Terrace near Patterson's Creek Park at about 5:45 p.m., police said Thursday.

"We located a deceased dog," said police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon.

Gagnon said the cause of death is being determined by a veterinarian.

Ottawa's bylaw department is assisting with the investigation, Gangnon added.