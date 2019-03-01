Police officer shoots, kills dog to stop attack

An Ottawa police officer is in hospital and a dog is dead following a violent incident in Vanier Friday morning.

The officer was accompanying employees of another agency at an address on Deschamps Avenue when the dog attacked her, police said.

The officer fired her service weapon at the dog. Despite the attempts of a veterinarian, the animal died, police said.

Const. Amy Gagnon said the officer felt she had no other choice but to shoot the aggressive dog.

"She unfortunately had to fire to stop the attack," Gagnon said.

Gagnon said the officer's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The city's bylaw department is investigating the incident.