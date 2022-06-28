3 dead, including suspect, after stabbings and police shooting in south Ottawa

Three people are dead, including the suspect, after multiple stabbings and the ensuing police response south of Ottawa's core late Monday night.

Ottawa police said in a news release they were called to a home on Anoka Street near Grasmere Crescent, just south of Heron Road, at about 10:30 p.m. for "reports of a stabbing with multiple victims."

Police had received a 911 call from the scene reporting that three females had been stabbed. When police arrived, two of the victims were already without vital signs, according to emergency response sources.

The male suspect was shot and killed by police, according to police sources. As a result, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is investigating.

The third stabbing victim remains in hospital with "multiple serious stab wounds," police said. She was in serious condition with injuries considered not life-threatening when she was taken there, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The SIU has not yet shared any details. The independent agency investigates deaths involving police, as well as serious injuries, officers shooting a firearm at someone and allegations of sexual assault.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps called the scene "complex."

The area is about six kilometres south of Parliament Hill.

Noella Buenti, who lives in the neighbourhood, said she heard gunshots after police arrived.

"I never thought it would happen in this neighbourhood, that's all. Life has gone crazy," she said.

"It was unbelievable. I don't know how many police cars were here; it was over 10, 12 police cars; an ambulance, everything."