Crown to call fellow officer to testify in Montsion manslaughter trial

In court Wednesday, the prosecution announced it wants to call a police officer to testify in their case against Const. Daniel Montsion, who is accused of manslaughter in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Const. Dave Weir was the first officer to respond to 911 calls about Abdi's behaviour in Hintonburg on July 24, 2016.

Together, he and Montsion were involved in the violent arrest that ended with Abdi losing vital signs outside of his apartment building at 55 Hilda St.

After the incident, the Special Investigations Unit laid charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon against Montsion. No charges were laid against Weir.

Weir was first to use force against Abdi

News of the Crown's plan to call Weir came as a surprise, since the prosecution is now at the tail end of its case and Weir's name had not previously appeared on a witness list.

The court had already heard that Weir responded alone to a 911 call of a man assaulting women on Wellington Street W. He attempted to arrest Abdi, who initially complied with the officer's orders before attempting to flee toward his apartment building on Hilda Street.

Weir kicked him in the back of the leg, according to one witness, before chasing Abdi down Wellington Street W.

Other testimony revealed that Weir hit Abdi with his baton during the chase, and may have used pepper spray.

The defence has even laid the groundwork for an argument that Weir is the one who caused devastating injuries to Abdi's face by pushing him hard to the ground.

Montsion's lawyer, Michael Edelson, told court he only received notice of the Crown's plans to call Weir on Sunday, and said there is no way for the defence to prepare to cross examine Weir before the trial goes on hiatus on July 5.

The lawyers will argue about the timing of Weir's testimony Wednesday afternoon.