Ottawa police officer docked week's pay for unnecessary force during arrest

Ottawa police Const. Samson Vo, who repeatedly kneed and punched a man during an arrest in 2021 and who pleaded guilty to unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority at a disciplinary hearing in May, will be docked a week's pay.

Hearing officer Supt. Chris Renwick decided to accept the joint position of Vo's counsel and Ottawa police prosecutor Vanessa Stewart that Vo forfeit seven eight-hour days of pay, Renwick said during the penalty decision hearing early Friday afternoon.

It was held via teleconference after being rescheduled due to the nationwide Rogers outage Friday. The initial hearing officer was Supt. Mark Patterson, but he was replaced after being suspended from duty in mid-June amid an ongoing misconduct investigation into as yet undisclosed allegations against him.

Renwick noted Friday that Vo minimized his actions in his notes and in speaking with investigators. The blows were "unnecessary in the circumstances," "certainly excessive," and "could be interpreted as nothing more than punitive," Renwick said.

But he also noted that Vo — hired in 2009 — has admirable performance reviews, no disciplinary history and a "great overall reputation."

Still, Renwick noted the "reputational harm" suffered by Vo and the force after the arrest came to light in September 2021 via a CBC News report.

Renwick said he hoped Friday's penalty decision would "temper public sentiment" and "restore confidence in the force's commitment to the public, and in Vo as a police officer."

Arrest came after 3-day search

In 2021, a police spokesperson told CBC the arrest was the culmination of a three-day search for Ty Truong, who had allegedly fled in a vehicle and assaulted an officer during an attempted arrest following a drug-trafficking investigation, among other charges.

Truong later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer, among other charges.

The hearing heard Friday that Vo was knocked to the ground when Truong began driving away during the attempted arrest.

Police said that when the suspect was found three days later, he "ran at the officer and resisted arrest."

This short security camera video, recorded on May 25 in an apartment building on Lees Avenue, shows three Ottawa police officers arresting a 39-year-old man and repeatedly striking him while he lies on the ground.

The short security camera video from May 25, 2021, shows three officers arresting Truong in the 14th-floor hallway of the Riverview Place apartment building at 180 Lees Ave., near the University of Ottawa.

Before being pushed to the ground by police, Truong is seen wrapping his arms around his body and bending his head down. One officer's back blocks the camera view of the man except for his sneakered feet, which don't appear to be moving.

The video shows two officers rushing in after one had grounded Truong. The second officer — Vo — then punches Truong, who was lying face down, 15 times, while the third officer attempts to gain control of his legs. The second officer then administers four knee strikes in a span of 24 seconds, the video shows.

The footage was sent to CBC by a source who was concerned police used too much force during the arrest.

Following the arrest, Ottawa police said officers treated a cut on the man's wrist from handcuffs, and that he refused further medical attention.

Truong later pleads guilty

In August 2021, Truong pleaded guilty to five of the 16 charges he faced in the case leading to his May 25 arrest: assaulting a peace officer, failing to stop while being pursued by a peace officer, operating a vehicle while prohibited from driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to comply with an order not to drive or possess keys for a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 152 days imprisonment after being credited for time he spent in pre-sentence custody, as well as three years of probation.

Truong — who has an extensive criminal record and is now 40 years old — was also issued a three-year driving prohibition, as well as an order to submit DNA.