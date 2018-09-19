An Ottawa police officer is facing nearly two dozen criminal charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats related to four separate victims, the police service announced Wednesday.

Eric Post, 47, was suspended from duty on June 13, Ottawa police wrote in a news release. He remains suspended.

The Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section (SACA) charged Post with 21 criminal offences including sexual assault, pointing a firearm, possessing a dangerous weapon, harassment by repeated communication and forcible confinement.

Police didn't say when the incidents occurred or how long Post has been an officer with the force.

He's set to appear at the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

"These allegations and charges are very serious," said Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau in a statement. "They run counter to our values and I recognize this information will be disturbing to hear for our community and the members of our service. We must now allow the court process to proceed. I want to thank the investigators who have worked on this file for their professionalism."

Police are concerned there could be other victims.



Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been notified. The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.