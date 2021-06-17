Ottawa police officer accused of off-duty assault

An Ottawa police officer has been charged for an alleged off-duty assault in April, the force says.

Const. Pierre Fournier was charged with assault and mischief on Thursday, according to the police force.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 24 on Old Prescott Road near the rural community of Greely.

Police did not release any further details.

Fournier has been released from custody and he is now suspended with pay from the Ottawa Police Service.

The force's professional standards unit has also launched an investigation under the Police Services Act.