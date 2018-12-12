Ottawa police ponder naming accused impaired drivers

Ottawa police are considering a new policy of publicly naming all motorists accused of driving drunk or high.

"The Ottawa Police is considering this practice but has not yet come to a decision," Const, Amy Gagnon, a media relations officer, confirmed by email Wednesday.

An increasing number of Ontario police forces have adopted the "naming and shaming" tactic to try to reduce impaired driving, including Durham Regional Police, Halton Regional Police and the South Simcoe Police Service.

Earlier this month, York Regional Police started doing it as well. They now issue a weekly media release listing the names, ages and cities of residence of everyone the force has charged with impaired driving-related offences.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police spokesperson Const. Andy Pattenden told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning that the force asked residents what it should do to tackle increasing rates of impaired driving, and that the "overwhelming" response was to make the names of accused persons public.

'It's something that needs to be put out there,' said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden. The force began naming people accused of driving drunk or high earlier this month. (Sebastien St-Francois/CBC)

"It's a very serious offence, and we do have the authority to release names of people charged with criminal offences," he said, adding that the force has traditionally released names of people charged with fraud, breaking and entering, and homicide, but not impaired driving.

"Our view is the severity of this crime is increasing, and it's something that needs to be put out there," Pattenden said.

"If this method of putting people's names out deters one person from having a drink and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, that's a stat that we're never going to be able to capture. But in our region we're trying everything, and this is just another step that we're putting out there."

Ottawa police declined an interview Wednesday.