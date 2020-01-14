Community policing returning to ByWard Market, Centretown, Bayshore

Ottawa police have announced the next three neighbourhoods whose residents will soon see a return of community officers.

Starting in May, community police officers will be assigned to the ByWard Market and Lowertown, where they'll remain stationed for at least two years. Community police officers will also be stationed in Centretown and Bayshore in the fall.

Community policing was restored in the city's Vanier, Heron Gate and Carlington neighbourhoods in October.

"These neighbourhoods were selected due to an increased volume of crime (including gun, gang and drug related violent street crime), the presence of complex social issues that underpin most crime (housing, employment, education, health, marginalization, discrimination, etc.) and a high number of calls," Ottawa police said in a news release.

Officers reassigned in 2017

In 2017, Ottawa police reassigned more than 60 community-based officers to front-line patrol as a cost-saving measure.

The number of full-time community police officers was reduced from 15 to 10, a move that was heavily criticized as a step in the wrong direction.

"[These officers] will work in an integrated and coordinated way with local community residents and partners, not-for-profit organizations, business associations and city staff to assess and address crime, social disorder and their underlying socio-economic issues," Ottawa police said.

Ottawa police got $13.8 million from the province last month to pay for 32 new officers, 20 of whom will join the community teams.

The other 12 will work in traffic enforcement.