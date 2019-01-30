Ottawa police cleared in Boston Pizza arrest that injured man

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared four Ottawa police officers of wrongdoing after a 60-year-old man was injured during an arrest in February 2018.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2018, the officers were called to a Boston Pizza restaurant at 1055 St. Laurent Blvd. for a report of a man "threatening to shoot people," the SIU said in a news release issued Wednesday.

When the officers arrived they tried to negotiate with the man, but the SIU said he refused to leave the premises.

"A struggle ensued, and the man was subsequently subdued and arrested with the assistance of other officers," the SIU said.

Tony Loparco, the SIU's director, found there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officers involved.