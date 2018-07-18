Skip to Main Content
Australian police tip leads to Ottawa man's child pornography arrest

An Ottawa man has been charged with making, possessing and distributing child pornography after an investigation that started in Australia.

Police in Queensland, Australia forwarded RCMP information in May

Ottawa police executed a search warrant in Centretown on Tuesday after originally getting a tip from police in Australia in late May. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa police said they executed a search warrant in Centretown Tuesday and arrested a 24-year-old man.

The Queensland Australia Police Service was conducting an investigation on a photo sharing website that, according to Ottawa police, is "commonly used to share illegal content," when an undercover officer started talking to a user.

That northeast Australia police service found reason to share information with the RCMP in late May.

Its National Child Exploitation Centre then worked with Ottawa police and border agencies in Canada and the United States on the project leading to Tuesday's arrest.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and making child pornography.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

