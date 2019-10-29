'Fix our own house': New Ottawa police chief lays out expectations

Within hours of being sworn in as Ottawa's new police chief, Peter Sloly told the city's police services board the force needs "organizational healing and reconciling."

Sloly takes the reins amid high expectations from city officials, community advocates and police officers hoping for a new direction, including a better relationship between the service and the community.

"The city and citizens of Ottawa need our help. They want us in their neighbourhoods, and they want to work with us. But they first want us to fix our own house, before we come and try to fix theirs, " Sloly told a packed room at City Hall Monday afternoon.

"We need to become more of a family than a loose collection of factions and fractious individuals."

The force has faced declining morale and human rights complaints from officers.

The new chief also spoke of work that needs to be done to address violent crime, mental health and addiction concerns and an intention to "earn respect within our most marginalized and victimized communities."

The remarks come as the city waits for closing arguments in the manslaughter trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion, charged in connection with the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, a black man with mental health issues.

It's only his first day on the job and already people have high expectations of Ottawa's new police chief Peter Sloly ... we ask community members what priorities they wish to see on his agenda for the next five years. 13:18

Despite a long list of expectations, Sloly told reporters he was ready to go.

"The expectation may be great within the city, may be great within the service, but it's also great within me … It's a little bit overwhelming, but [I'm] very excited," Sloly said.

Sloly, who has served as deputy Toronto police chief, said he's also working to get his family settled in Ottawa.

"Getting my kids registered in school, purchasing a new home, and most importantly, buying some really warm winter coats are just a few things we have been doing together."