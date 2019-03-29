Anatomy of a crash test

A speeding pickup truck rear-ended a bicycle near the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, but no one was hurt — the violent collision and ensuing police investigation were staged as part of an ongoing research partnership.

The Ottawa Police Service's collision investigation unit and Carleton University's department of mechanical and aerospace engineering have been staging these startlingly life-like crash tests for seven years.

They're analyzing precisely what happens during such an event to help investigators hone their reconstruction techniques.

Here's how it looked.

Step 1: The setup

Step 2: The approach

Step 3: The crash

Finally had a great crash. <a href="https://t.co/gu11nty2qp">pic.twitter.com/gu11nty2qp</a> —@DetBoucher

Step 4: The aftermath