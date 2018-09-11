Ottawa police won't use roadside saliva test for pot checks

Ottawa police will not be using the recently-approved roadside saliva test to detect cannabis impairment when recreational marijuana becomes legal next month.

Chief Charles Bordeleau said practical factors severely limit the ability to use the Drager Drug Test, though police will be monitoring its adoption in other Canadian cities.

"From a cost perspective, they're $6,000 each. The issue around keeping the swabs at a right temperature is problematic in our current climate," Bordeleau told reporters outside a meeting of the police services board.

He said language in the law would also require police to administer the test immediately, which may force an even larger expense.

"Once we buy one, we have to equip each police cruiser with one of these devices and that's not practical at this time."

Bordeleau said the service has invested in doubling the number of drug recognition experts to 24 officers since legalization was announced, with more still being trained.

Nearly half of Ottawa police patrol officers — 246 people — are trained in the standard field sobriety test, which will serve as the primary way of detecting and stopping impaired drivers.

The Drager DrugTest 5000 was approved by the federal government for roadside saliva testing for drug impairment. (Drager)

Bordeleau said those drug recognition experts are court-tested and will be more important when it comes to charges.

"The device that's used will only detect the presence of THC [or tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component of cannabis]. So absolutely, the drug recognition expert is the expert that is brought into court to testify," he said.

Blood or urine samples are used to measure the level of THC in a person who is believed to be driving while impaired, he said.

The training of drug recognition experts has been limited because training is done in coordination with the RCMP, and part of the training takes place in Florida, he said.

Bordeleau said police are focusing on public safety on the roads and he is confident in the number of officers who have been trained ahead of the Oct. 17 legalization date.