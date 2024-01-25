Ottawa camp counsellor charged with sexual assault against child under 12

An Ottawa woman who worked as a counsellor at a local summer camp has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 last year, and police believe there could be other victims.

The Ottawa Police Service announced the charges against Ghadeer El-Haddad, 24, on Thursday.

She's facing a single charge each of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault.

According to the police, El-Haddad worked as an inclusion counsellor with children with special needs. The charges follow an investigation by the force's sexual assault and child abuse unit.

El-Haddad was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police did not disclose the name of the camp in their release or when asked by CBC but said it is not owned or operated by the City of Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.