Man shot and killed at edge of ByWard Market

Ottawa police say a man was shot and killed on York Street near King Edward Avenue early Tuesday morning, and an active police operation is ongoing.

A 911 call about a man being shot came in at about 1:20 a.m, police said in a news release.

The man later died, and the homicide unit is investigating, police said. The victim has not been identified.

An active police operation has take place in the area throughout the morning, with tactical officers deployed. All road closures have since ended, according to police and the city.

There has been no word about any arrests.