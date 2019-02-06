City raids reserves to keep police budget in line

The Ottawa Police Service says it needs about $16 million more for its 2019 budget, which would have translated to a 5.1-per-cent tax increase.

But the city is going to give the force $4.8 million from its main reserve fund in order to keep the tax increase to three per cent, which was the direction given by council.

In fact, the police financing plan in the next two years also requires so-called "one-time funding" from the city: they're looking for $5 million to keep the tax rate to 4.3 per cent in 2020 and for $2.2 million as well as a 3.5-per-cent tax increase in 2021.

The draft police budget tabled to the Ottawa Police Services Board Wednesday morning calls for an additional $12.1 million just to maintain existing services, which would have translated to a 3-per-cent tax increase.

Police are also asking for $3.7 million to hire 30 new officers, 10 of which will be assigned to traffic enforcement — a measure Mayor Jim Watson campaigned on in last fall's election.

They said they need $1.3 million to continue their program to modernize backroom operations.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says new officers will be directed to traffic, enhancing community policing and targeting violence against women. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

To keep the tax rate below three per cent, the city is allocating all revenue from new red light cameras — not existing ones — to police.

More significantly, the city is giving police $4.8 million from its tax-stabilization fund, a reserve fund usually raided at the end of the fiscal year to keep taxes steady, not at the start of the year.

"It's not a perfect solution by any stretch of the imagination," said police board chair Coun. Diane. Deans when asked about the reserve funds.

"But my goal is to make sure the police service is not under funded and that they have the money that they need to keep this community safe."

She and other members of the board have asked that more savings be found in the police budget before it comes to a final vote several weeks from now.

To that end, Deans directed Chief Charles Bordeleau to bring a list of budget expenditures that do not impact front-line police service to the board's audit and finance committee meeting on Feb. 20.