Ottawa police tightening belt in 2019

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) will aim to keep a lid on overtime, up fees for paid-duty officers and cut back on training and travel to wrestle its 2019 budget in line with city spending.

The belt-tightening budget approved by the police services board Monday night totals just over $300 million, including an additional $12.2 million to hire 30 new officers.

The OPS originally asked for an $18 million budget bump. The city initially agreed to $4.8 million in one-time funding, but the mayor snatched back half of that during budget deliberations last week.

The OPS also cut in half the $600,000 it set aside for overtime, an amount in line with spending in previous years. The force will charge more for paid duty — officers who work outside their normal hours to patrol events such as Senators games — as well as background checks.

The force will strive to spend less on travel, training and supplies, and will delay other miscellaneous expenses until 2020.

Front-line service untouched, chief says

Chief Charles Bordeleau promised the belt-tightening won't hit front-line services

"We have delivered I believe a budget that meets the need of our community and will keep Ottawa safe and will support our officers," he told the board Monday.

"We are committed to 30 officers in 2019, and replacing every single officer that is retiring as well."

Ottawa police will have to control overtime spending to fall in line with the budget approved Monday night. (Radio-Canada)

Overtime cap

But Ottawa Police Association president Matt Skof expressed doubt about a promise to rein in overtime.

"You are not going to avoid overtime issues by saying it's a cost savings," Skof said. "You never know when you might have serious events."

Skoff said the OPS needs far more than 30 extra officers.

"Our staffing issues are far from being resolved right now. We are still easily 150 officers short," he said.

Community policing concerns

Coun. Mathieu Fleury called for a greater focus on community policing. He said right now, officers are moving around so often they don't get to know the neighbourhoods they're patrolling.

"That officer might be dedicated one day to Barrhaven and one day to Orléans and then land in a neighbourhood like mine in Vanier," Fleury said.

"We used to see a very effective approach of our neighbourhood officers."

Lisa Wright, with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, said the city should spend less on policing and more on community-based initiatives like hers.

"We need to decrease [police] funding and start investing in our communities," she said. "I would like to see it go towards after-school programs, sports programs and harm-reduction programs.