Review clears police who returned boy to abusive parents

An independent review has cleared Ottawa police officers who returned a young boy to the care of his father and stepmother, charged 15 months later with badly abusing and starving him.

In 2013, Ottawa police arrested and charged an RCMP officer for what police sources at the time called the "worst case of abuse" they had ever seen. The man, who can't be identified to protect his son's identity, was charged alongside the boy's stepmother. They were convicted in 2016 and the father was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

At trial, it was revealed the boy was regularly denied food, burned with a lighter and left restrained in the basement of the couple's Kanata home.

Neighbour called police

In 2011, a neighbour called Ottawa police when the boy showed up at her house and told her about the abuse he was suffering.

The neighbour later told CBC that when police arrived the boy repeated his story of abuse, but the officers returned him to his father and stepmother. Officers said they witnessed a tearful reunion between father and son, and dismissed the neighbour's concerns that the boy was malnourished because the house was full of food.

There is an insufficient body of evidence for me to determine that there are reasonable grounds to believe that misconduct occurred. - OIPRD director Gerry McNeilly

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) conducted a review based on two complaints. Police were accused of both failing to protect the boy and failing to report the incident to the Children's Aid Society.

The complaints suggested Ottawa police had looked the other way because the boy's father was an RCMP officer.

OIPRD director Gerry McNeilly forwarded his report to the Ottawa police services board, which will receive a summarized version at its meeting Monday. The full OIPRD report is not being made publicly available.

In the report, McNeilly wrote there was no reason to believe the officers had committed misconduct.

"After carefully considering all of the available information, I am of the opinion that there is an insufficient body of evidence for me to determine that there are reasonable grounds to believe that misconduct occurred," he concluded.

Internal review

According to the report to the police services board, an internal review conducted by Ottawa police reached the same conclusion, adding other authorities failed to detect the abuse.

"This internal review found that the child was also in contact with various professionals such as teachers, doctors and social workers none of whom reported any signs of abuse," the report states.

The report notes some changes have been made as a result of the review. The Children's Aid Society now reviews all occurrences of children under 12 being reported missing. It also requires that all details of a missing child case be broadcast over police radios.

Ottawa police determined those changes would not have changed the outcome of this case, according to the report to the board.