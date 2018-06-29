New
Man wanted by Ottawa police for 8 years turns himself in
A man wanted by Ottawa police for eight years in connection to a 2010 shooting has finally turned himself in, police say.
Khalid Al-Enzi, 29, of Ottawa, turned himself in on Wednesday and was formally charged by the guns and gangs unit on Thursday, police said in a media release issued Friday.
The charges against him include:
- Attempted murder.
- Extortion.
- Discharging a firearm with intent.
- Possessing a firearm without a licence.
- Possessing a firearm knowing no authority.
- Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.
- Aggravated assault.
- Possessing a firearm while prohibited.
- Breach of probation.
The charges were laid in connection to a June 25, 2010, shooting in south Ottawa.
For years, Al-Enzi had been featured on the Ottawa police website as a wanted person.
He appeared in court Thursday.