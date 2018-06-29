Skip to Main Content
Man wanted by Ottawa police for 8 years turns himself in
A man wanted by Ottawa police for eight years in connection to a 2010 shooting has finally turned himself in, police say.
Khalid Al-Enzi, 29, of Ottawa, turned himself in on Wednesday and was formally charged by the guns and gangs unit on Thursday, police said in a media release issued Friday.

The charges against him include:

  • Attempted murder.
  • Extortion.
  • Discharging a firearm with intent.
  • Possessing a firearm without a licence.
  • Possessing a firearm knowing no authority.
  • Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.
  • Aggravated assault.
  • Possessing a firearm while prohibited.
  • Breach of probation.

The charges were laid in connection to a June 25, 2010, shooting in south Ottawa.

For years, Al-Enzi had been featured on the Ottawa police website as a wanted person.

He appeared in court Thursday.

