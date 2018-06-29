Man wanted by Ottawa police for 8 years turns himself in

A man wanted by Ottawa police for eight years in connection to a 2010 shooting has finally turned himself in, police say.

Khalid Al-Enzi, 29, of Ottawa, turned himself in on Wednesday and was formally charged by the guns and gangs unit on Thursday, police said in a media release issued Friday.

The charges against him include:

Attempted murder.

Extortion.

Discharging a firearm with intent.

Possessing a firearm without a licence.

Possessing a firearm knowing no authority.

Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.

Aggravated assault.

Possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Breach of probation.

The charges were laid in connection to a June 25, 2010, shooting in south Ottawa.

For years, Al-Enzi had been featured on the Ottawa police website as a wanted person.

He appeared in court Thursday.