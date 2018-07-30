One in custody after liquor store, bank robbed

Ottawa police have a man in custody after a downtown liquor store and a nearby bank were both robbed by a man with a knife.

Police first got a call from staff at the LCBO on Rideau Street at 9:45 Monday morning, who said a man showed up at the store with a knife and stole alcohol.

A short time later, police were called to a bank on Sussex Drive, where a man pulled out a knife and a note demanding money. No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Officers arrested a man close to the bank.

A 31-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to attend court on Monday.