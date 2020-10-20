Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police and Abdirahman Abdi's family settle lawsuit

Ottawa Police Services say it's reached a confidential settlement with the family of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after a violent arrest by two Ottawa police officers in 2016.

Nicole Williams · CBC News ·
The family of Abdirahman Abdi, photographed here, launched a $1.5 million lawsuit against the Ottawa Police Services Board, former Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau and the constables involved in his arrest. On Monday, the board and the family said they reached a confidential agreement in the civil action. (Supplied photo)

Ottawa Police Services says it's reached a settlement with the family of Abdirahman Abdi, a Somali-Canadian man who died after a violent arrest by two Ottawa police officers in 2016.

The Abdi family launched a $1.5 million civil lawsuit against the Ottawa Police Services Board, former Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau, and the constables involved in his arrest, Daniel Montsion and David Weir. Last fall, Montsion was found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection to Abdi's death.

The family claimed the two constables used excessive force while trying to arrest Abdi for allegedly groping people inside a Hintonburg coffee shop.

The Ottawa Police Services Board announced during a public meeting Monday that the agreement had been reached.

The details of the agreement will not be released publicly, the board said.

"Significant improvements to the way police respond to individuals experiencing mental health events in our community is necessary and needs to take place in the immediate future," said the board and the family in a joint statement Monday.

The statement notes the Abdi family is "encouraged" by OPS's development of a mental health response strategy and have asked the community "to work co-operatively in pursuit of this goal."

"Ensuring better future outcomes will be an important legacy of Abdirahman's life," the statement reads.

