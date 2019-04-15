Pointless 911 calls made to Ottawa police

Ottawa police are reminding people to save 911 for situations that are true emergencies or crimes in progress.

On Tuesday the police service released its top list of calls made to 911 in 2019 that should have been made elsewhere.

The calls included a parent whose eight-year-old didn't want to go to school and another person who asked how long their food delivery driver will be delayed at a traffic stop.

"They all kind of stood out," said Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon on Tuesday.

Ottawa's 911 service is a dedicated line, she said, meaning if someone makes a call it could mean another person may not be able to get through for help.

"So even if we transfer the call until the other person picks up, that line is actually in use. So somebody who might actually be needing an ambulance or needs fire or needs police, they may not be able to get through right away."

Worst 911 calls of 2019:

Finding out if 911 works from the caller's new cell phone. Asking to get the police's non-emergency phone number. Complaining about Amber Alerts. Reporting a minor traffic collision. Confirming Ottawa just experienced an earthquake. Asking for information about road closures. Requesting information on how to apply to be a police officer. Asking when power will be restored at the caller's home. A parent calling because their eight-year-old child won't go to school. Asking about arrival time for a food delivery driver delayed at a traffic stop.

Gagnon is urging people to call the Ottawa police non-emergency line if they need to reach someone about a matter that isn't urgent.

She noted that every call to 911 is treated seriously even if the caller's question is not appropriate.

The Ottawa police non-emergency line is 613-236-1222, extension 7300. Calls about city services can be made to 311.