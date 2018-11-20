Church, mosque moves cap busy term for planning committee

Ottawa's planning committee capped off the waning term of council by voting to allow cross-town moves by a mosque and a francophone church, as well as an addition to Vanier's Inuit Children's Centre.

The Ahlul-Bayt Centre received approval Tuesday to use a former Hydro Ottawa building it purchased on Albion Road North for a mosque, community centre and school. It also owns a second parcel less than 300 metres away.

The centre has been located in Vanier for several years, but board member Kamal Fahs told the committee that many of the 170 full-time students who attend its school live in south Ottawa.

Neighbours expressed concern about the traffic cutting through the area, but Coun. Diane Deans, who represents the ward, reassured them.

"This is about the best I can think of as a location for a mosque to establish in my ward," said Deans, who noted the site has plenty of parking for Friday prayer services.

The Ahlul-Bayt Centre wants will move from this location in Vanier to a former Hydro Ottawa building on Albion Road North. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

Changes to Kanata Town Centre plan

The committee also approved official plan changes that will affect future development at Kanata Town Centre, a treed swath of Canadian Shield between Kanata Avenue and Campeau Drive.

Longtime Coun. Marianne Wilkinson, who is retiring, has been working on the file for years.

The committee agreed to scrub from planning documents a main street that was meant to bisect the city land, voting instead to enlarge Bill Teron Park.

Also in the west end, the committee approved a plan to someday widen Kanata Avenue from two lanes to four between Earl Grey Drive and Lord Byng Way, on the periphery of the Kanata Centrum shopping area.

Plans for Kanata Town Centre have changed. (City of Ottawa)

Inuit centre addition

A couple dozen congregants of É​glise de Dieu d'Expression Française d'Ottawa turned out Tuesday to support their church's bid to move to a business park in the city's south end.

The committee approved turning 1000 Thomas Spratt Pl. into a place of worship, allowing the congregation to move from its current home on Cyrville Road to the larger space.

Finally, the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre won approval for a two-storey residential addition behind its current building on McArthur Avenue in Vanier, allowing it to build a new community health and resource centre.

Chair thanks staff, colleagues

Coun. Jan Harder, who chaired the planning committee over the last four years, thanked city staff for their advice and work on some 750 files.

She also thanked her council colleagues, particularly for their work on such controversial files as the Salvation Army shelter's move to Vanier and the modernist addition to the Châ​teau Laurier.

Coun. Shad Qadri, who failed to win re-election on Oct. 22, reminded his colleagues of the importance of their work.

"You represent one piece of the puzzle, and it's that puzzle that this planning committee has an opportunity to put together, and does, every time it meets," he said.

All files must still receive city council's approval at its final meeting of the term on Nov. 28.