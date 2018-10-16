Plane narrowly misses crashing into Ottawa home

The pilot of a plane that just missed crashing into a house in rural west Ottawa is en route to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred near the corner of Howie and Old Almonte roads at about 8:30 a.m. ET

Ottawa paramedics reported that a 911 caller said the plane had crashed into a house.

When crews arrived, they found the plane had just missed it.

The adult male pilot, who was the only one on board, was seriously injured and was taken in an ambulance to meet a helicopter that would fly him to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, paramedics said.

Police have closed Old Almonte Road between Howie and Beavertail roads.