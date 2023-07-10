Content
Plane makes emergency landing in Ottawa

The flight had smoke in the cockpit, according to police, but paramedics say there are currently no patients in need of treatment.

Police say the flight, which was heading from Halifax to Toronto, landed safely

CBC News ·
Ottawa airport generic sign entrance 2016 Macdonald-Cartier International Airport
A plane had to make an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport Monday. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

A plane heading from Halifax to Toronto made an emergency landing at the Ottawa International Airport Monday afternoon.

Ottawa police confirmed to Radio-Canada that they were on scene. They said a plane with smoke in the cockpit had landed safely at the Ottawa Airport, though they had no further details.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps of Ottawa Paramedic Service said paramedics were responding to support airport fire staff, and later confirmed that there were no patients in need of medical care.

Ottawa International Airport spokesperson Krista Kealy confirmed that the Air Canada plane made an emergency landing Monday afternoon. She said the airport put its protocol into action, and emergency services from the City of Ottawa responded.

She said the situation at the airport has returned to normal and the runway affected is reopening.

With files from Radio-Canada

