Plane makes emergency landing in Ottawa

A plane heading from Halifax to Toronto made an emergency landing at the Ottawa International Airport Monday afternoon.

Ottawa police confirmed to Radio-Canada that they were on scene. They said a plane with smoke in the cockpit had landed safely at the Ottawa Airport, though they had no further details.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps of Ottawa Paramedic Service said paramedics were responding to support airport fire staff, and later confirmed that there were no patients in need of medical care.

Ottawa International Airport spokesperson Krista Kealy confirmed that the Air Canada plane made an emergency landing Monday afternoon. She said the airport put its protocol into action, and emergency services from the City of Ottawa responded.

She said the situation at the airport has returned to normal and the runway affected is reopening.