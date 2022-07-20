City looking at non-police response to mental health calls

A proposed pilot project could see mental health professionals rather than police responding to mental health distress and substance abuse calls in Ottawa.

A staff report, which goes before the community services committee on June 27, proposes an alternative emergency number to 911 and a 24-hour community based response team of mental health professionals and civilian support workers.

If approved, the pilot will be rolled out in the summer of 2024 in one neighbourhood before expanding. The neighbourhood has not yet been chosen.

On Friday, Mark Sutcliffe tweeted a video endorsing the program.

"I think we can all agree we need a new approach to responding to mental health calls," he said. "A new compassionate and caring approach."

Sutcliffe said staff have consulted with the Ottawa Guiding Council for Mental Health on the program and have looked at what has worked in other cities. He said they also spoke with police, paramedics and residents.

"I'm really pleased to see that we are making progress on this important alternative response," he said.

Phased approach

The report said the guiding council has been working since April 2021 to come up with a strategy to respond to mental health and substance abuse crises.

The council has used an evidence-based approach to look at the current 911 system in Ottawa and study how other cities have implemented alternative responses that don't include police.

It also looked at the best way to respond to mental health calls, established focus groups and consulted with the community.

That work led to the recommendation of a phased approach over three years, which would then be expanded based on what was successful.

The two proposed strategies to be implemented over the three-year time period are:

Setting up a non-911 number. This would mean setting up a separate call intake, triage and dispatch system for mental health and substance abuse calls. The guiding council also suggested setting up a system so 911 calls can be diverted to this new system as residents become familiar with it.

A 24/7 civilian-led response team. This would be made up of mental health professionals, outreach workers and peer support workers and would be managed through community support agencies.

Peter Tilley, CEO of the Ottawa Mission, said the city has been looking into this issue for some years. Tilley thinks it's a great way to supplement the work of police.

"Although OPS [Ottawa Police Service] has provided a great support role, sometimes the issues are areas that their officers may not be experienced with," he said.

Peter Tilley, CEO of the Ottawa Mission, says the pilot project is a great way to supplement the work of police. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

Tilley said the mission appreciates how quickly police are able to respond to an incident — especially if someone is being violent — but that this new proposal could have great benefits in the community.

"To have that mental health aspect now available, especially for domestic situations, especially for people out in the community, for people suffering from a drug situation, [...] I think it's just going to be a great addition to have professionals in that field available to answer to those calls," he said.

City staff are asking for just under $2.5 million for the first phase of the project and request the Ottawa Police Services Board seek funding from other levels of government.