Ottawa man killed in Michigan plane crash

A 51-year-old Ottawa man was killed in a plane crash in eastern Michigan early Thursday morning.

The St. Clair County Sherrif's Office said they were told just after midnight a plane had not landed as scheduled at the county's international airport, near the border communities of Port Huron, Mich., and Sarnia, Ont.

Officers found the 1981 Cessna 340 twin engine plane next to some softball fields on Yager Road, about 400 metres west of the airport.

The unidentified pilot was the only person on board, said the sheriff's office.

The U.S. government's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is heading to the scene.