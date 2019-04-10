Truck hits fire hydrant, then sinks into ground
A collision with a fire hydrant lead to closed roads and the formation of a large water-filled hole off of Jean D'Arc Boulevard.
Water opened up large hole between road and sidewalk
It happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Jeanne D'Arc and Hunter's Run Drive.
A pickup truck hit the hydrant and the pooling water carved out a large hole as the truck slid into it. The truck was later towed away.
The road surface is mostly undisturbed, but the grass just off the road has been washed out.
No one was injured in the collision, but police have closed nearby streets until the issue can be resolved.
The following roads are closed:
- Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard southbound from Woodcliffe Private to Hunter's Rd Drive.
- Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard northbound from Boyer Road to Woodcliffe Private.
