Skip to Main Content
'Snow-Banksy' leaves mark on Vanier
New

'Snow-Banksy' leaves mark on Vanier

An Ottawa man has decided to have a little fun with all that snow piled up in front of his house on Ste-Anne Street.

Artist's frozen sculptures line Ste-Anne Street

CBC News ·

You could call him Ottawa's Snow-Banksy.

This winter's record snowfall has left residents digging out and city crews working around the clock.  

One Vanier man has decided to have a little fun with all that snow, turning the towering banks in his neighbourhood into frozen roadside artworks.

Neighbours pointed CBC toward the artist's address, but like his mysterious namesake, he remains elusive.

Here's a look at some of his sculptures along Ste-Anne Street.

Dragon? Alligator? You decide. One of the artist's creations on Ste-Anne Street in Vanier. (Jean Delisle / CBC)
Go ahead, give him a parking ticket. (Jean Delisle /CBC)
Is there a car under there? (Jean Delisle/CBC)
A snowmobile made of snow, complete with a fancy paint job. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
This looks like it took a while. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us