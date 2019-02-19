'Snow-Banksy' leaves mark on Vanier

You could call him Ottawa's Snow-Banksy.

This winter's record snowfall has left residents digging out and city crews working around the clock.

One Vanier man has decided to have a little fun with all that snow, turning the towering banks in his neighbourhood into frozen roadside artworks.

Neighbours pointed CBC toward the artist's address, but like his mysterious namesake, he remains elusive.

Here's a look at some of his sculptures along Ste-Anne Street.