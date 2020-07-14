Photo radar could expand at Ottawa schools by end of 2022

Photo radar cameras, designed to catch speeding drivers near schools, could arrive at 15 new areas in Ottawa by the end of 2022.

There are currently eight speed cameras monitoring a dozen schools as part of a pilot project that began in July 2020.

In the first 12 months, the cameras captured 101,778 speeding offences and the tickets netted the city about $5.4 million in revenue, according to a City of Ottawa staff report.

Fines are based on the driver's speed when photographed, and those fines are double the normal penalty given the cameras are located in community safety zones.

The report on the pilot from the city's transportation department shows a 200 per cent increase to the number of drivers complying with the speed limits in school zones and 70 per cent fewer high-end speeders.

Staff now recommend the project not only become permanent, but expand by the end of next year to these potential sites:

Tenth Line Road in front of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

Bearbrook Road near Good Shepherd Catholic School, Sainte-Marie Catholic Elementary School and Emily Carr Middle School.

Greenbank Road near St. Joseph High School.

Kanata Avenue near All Saints High School.

Abbott Street near Sacred Heart High School.

Stittsville Main Street near St. Stephen School.

Woodroffe Avenue near D. Roy Kennedy Public School.

Greenbank Road near Sir Robert Borden High School.

St-Laurent Boulevard near Queen Elizabeth Public School.

Fisher Avenue near St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School & High School.

Alta Vista Drive near Charles H. Hulse Public School and Ridgemont High School.

Crestway Drive near St. Andrew School.

Chapman Mills Drive near St. Emily School, Jean-Robert-Gauthier Catholic Elementary School and Chapman Mills Public School.

Abbeyhill Drive near A.Y. Jackson Secondary School.

Bridgestone Drive near Maurice-Lapointe Public Elementary School.

Radar helped calm traffic, mother says

The expansion would also create more than a dozen full-time equivalent positions at the city, and staff estimate it would cost more than $7 million. At the same time, the additional cameras could net nearly $16 million for the city that would be re-invested into the program and other speed-curbing measures.

Allison Klus-Palermo values the new photo radar on Smyth Road near Vincent Massey Public School.

"It's definitely scary," Klus-Palermo said of the traffic along the busy stretch of road, which also includes two high schools.

Her three children walk to Vincent Massey and she has noticed a difference in the number of cars speeding in her area with radar present.

"Too bad that you need to have something like that to change people's behaviours, but we all know that when it hurts in your wallet ... you're more likely to change your behaviour," she said.

Allison Klus-Palermo's son, left, and his father are pictured walking to school across Smyth Road. (Submitted by Allison Klus-Palermo)

Photo radar could also come to playgrounds

J.C. Amado, who has two young children that walk or bike to Rockcliffe Park Public School, hopes to see photo radar in that area.

Speeding concerns him almost daily, Amado said.

"I think that the city should roll out [the radars] on every single road where they know there's high [traffic of children]," he said.

Staff also recommend the city install cameras near playgrounds but data still needs to be collected on sites for the potential installation in 2023.

The report and recommendations will be presented to the city's transportation committee next week.