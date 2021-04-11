Ottawa's pharmacy vaccine rollout is set to drastically expand in the coming days when dozens of new locations begin administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the province has announced.

More than 700 locations provincewide have been added to the COVID-19 pharmacy pilot project and will be able to immunize people aged 55 and older as soon as Monday, according to a Sunday media release.

In Ottawa, that includes around 80 new locations, Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said in a tweet.

We are expanding vaccines in pharmacies across Ottawa. See here for the newest list - around 80 new spots. 👇 <a href="https://t.co/Ej220d3dWl">pic.twitter.com/Ej220d3dWl</a> —@MacLeodLisa

At the moment, there are 34 pharmacies in Ottawa that are able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Sunday's announcement brings the number of pharmacies participating in the pilot project to around 1,400. The province is aiming to have 1,500 pharmacies providing vaccine doses by the end of April.

While the new pharmacies can start offering shots as soon as Monday, not all will begin doing so at the same time, the province said.

People are still being asked to check the province's list of participating locations and to contact individual pharmacies to book their appointment.

In his own tweet, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson thanked the province for including more locations in the downtown core and in Vanier.