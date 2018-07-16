Pembroke OPP charge man with cruelty to animals

OPP in Pembroke have charged a 22-year-old man with cruelty to animals for allegedly physically abusing his dog.

Officers received several 911 calls reporting the man was being physically abusive to his dog. They located the man on Christie Street in Pembroke and allege they found him hurting the animal.

The man is facing one count of cruelty to animals and one count of failing to comply with his probation. He will make his first court appearance in September.

The dog did not require veterinary treatment and is no longer in the man's care.