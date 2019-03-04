Man dies after being struck by vehicle

A man in his 60s was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking along Renaud Road on Sunday evening.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the east-end road at about 6:30 p.m., they said in a news release issued early Monday morning.

The victim was in cardiac arrest and bystanders performed CPR until police and paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police said he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.