Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on Carling Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Carling and Edgeworth avenues.

Police have closed Carling Avenue in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

According to paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene, and an investigation is underway.