Man was on evening walk with wife during fatal Westboro collision, family says

Nadya Byne figures she was no older than six when she left an Ottawa Walmart in tears after struggling to wrench a doll from an arcade claw machine.

Not long after, her stepfather, Franco Micucci, emerged from the store with the toy in hand, Byne said.

"He had sat there and fought with the machine to get it out for me," she said.

Micucci, 46, died in hospital last Friday, several days after police allege a driver struck Micucci at the corner of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue in Westboro.

On April 15, Micucci was out for a regular evening stroll with his wife — Byne's mother — when the collision changed their lives, Byne said.

"They did everything together," she said of the longtime couple, adding that Micucci is also survived by a second daughter, pictured below.

Franco Micucci poses with his family. (Submitted)

Lived only a few blocks away from collision site

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed Monday the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, flight from police and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, plus a drug possession charge.

The police service has declined to name the accused, citing an ongoing investigation by Ontario's police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit alleges the driver had come on the radar of an unmarked police vehicle several blocks to the south, and then fled marked police vehicles trying to stop them in a different area, earlier that night.

Micucci's other, younger daughter, wrote and left this sign for her father at the intersection where he was struck, Byne said. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Byne lives in Kingston now, but her mother and Micucci lived for more than 20 years together just a few blocks away from the intersection where he was struck, Byne said.

"When my mother called me, I thought, 'Maybe he broke his leg or something.' For it to have been as serious as it was, it was really, really difficult," she said.

Micucci was an avid and talented soccer player who helped shape Byne's musical tastes, she said.

"He would go searching for hours to find new CDs to show me. He taught me how to burn CDs, when that was still a thing."

Byne poses here with Micucci in an older family photo. (Submitted by Nadya Byne)

Coworker visited him in hospital

Micucci's supervisor of many years, Rick Raymond, said he was a warehouse worker at Team Harding, an Ottawa HVAC business, where coworkers are devastated.

When Raymond kept staff informed last week about Micucci's hospital condition, "so many people would reply with, 'How tragic, wrong place at the wrong time, how is that possible?" he said.

"It's not the wrong place at the wrong time. It's four blocks from your house."

The second last time Raymond saw Micucci alive was when he punched the clock for the final time at work; the last was when he visited him at the hospital, three days before his death.

Afterward, "I had to sit in my car for 20 to 25 minutes just to contemplate life and compose myself," Raymond said.

Organs donated

The worst part of this experience, Byne said, is that her mother and Micucci were planning to visit her at her new home in Kingston last weekend. The hotel was booked.

But Byne said Micucci's generosity lives on: four of his organs were donated after his death, three of which were successfully transplanted in the last few days.

"So he's ultimately saved the lives of [other] people," she said.