Dangerous, deadly week for pedestrians leads to police warning

Sgt. Amy Gagnon says police want drivers to pay more attention so everyone reaches their destination safely.

Five pedestrians have been hit by cars since Tuesday, and Ottawa police are reminding drivers to be careful when they are behind the wheel.

Of the pedestrians that have been hit, one is dead and four others have "life-altering" injuries, Ottawa police Sgt. Amy Gagnon told CBC News Thursday afternoon.

"Their lives aren't going to be the same after," Gagnon said.

She said it's too early in the investigations of these incidents to know the root causes, but police want drivers to slow down and be cautious.

"We're trying to remind everyone, if you're driving, slow down. There are speed limits for a reason," she said.

"If the light's red, stop. Turn your lights on, get off your phones and watch the road. Be aware of everyone around."

Ottawa paramedics received a call Wednesday evening for a pedestrian who'd been struck on Merivale Road. The pedestrian later died from his injuries. (Submitted)

Gagnon reminded pedestrians and cyclists that, with the days getting shorter, wearing light-coloured clothing or reflective stickers makes them more visible to drivers.

"Visibility is always a factor in any collision and so, you know, whether you're a cyclist, whether you're a pedestrian, be aware that you know drivers don't always see you," she said.

She also reminded pedestrians to use crosswalks and to "put your phone down when you're walking."

Tragically, five people have been hit by vehicles in the last two days, causing life-threatening and life-altering injuries. This is happening after dark or just before or after sunrise/sunset. Please look out for one another. Drivers, please turn on your lights and slow down. <a href="https://t.co/0JniPVbqLR">https://t.co/0JniPVbqLR</a> —@OttawaPolice

The incidents

On Wednesday night, a man was struck at the intersection of Merivale Road and Thames Street at about 6:45 p.m.

He was struck by the driver of a Toyota Corolla, police said, and that knocked him into the path of a second person driving a Honda Civic. The man was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

An Ottawa police reconstructionist helped RCMP investigate a hit and run on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning. (Ryan Garland/CBC)

Earlier the same day, a man was seriously hurt in what the RCMP describe as a possible hit and run before the sun came up.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway near Woodroffe Avenue, west of central Ottawa, the RCMP said.

The man, 35, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle and was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, Ottawa paramedics said.

The collision happened in the roadway. The vehicle failed to remain at the scene, and the driver later contacted police and was interviewed, the RCMP said.

"The investigation is ongoing, however criminal charges are not anticipated," the RCMP said in an email.