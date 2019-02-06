Skip to Main Content
Condolences pour in following death of former Ottawa MP Paul Dewar
News of the death of former Ottawa MP has lead to an outpouring of grief online as those who worked with him remembered Paul Dewar.

Politicians from across the political spectrum are mourning Dewar's passing

CBC News
Former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar died on Wednesday. His family released this photo of Dewar with his wife and two sons. (Facebook)

Dewar's death was announced Thursday. The MP had been battling brain cancer and went public with his diagnosis last year. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Dewar for his commitment to public service. 

"A teacher, politician, labour activist, and community leader, Paul dedicated his life to the service of others. Whether from his seat in the House of Commons, or at the front of a classroom, he challenged us all to dream bigger and do better to care for the people around us."

Politicians across the political spectrum wrote statements of condolences online.

There were also outpourings of respect from many local Ottawa politicians.

And politicians from across the country also expressed their grief at Dewar's passing.

