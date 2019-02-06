Condolences pour in following death of former Ottawa MP Paul Dewar

News of the death of former Ottawa MP has lead to an outpouring of grief online as those who worked with him remembered Paul Dewar.

Dewar's death was announced Thursday. The MP had been battling brain cancer and went public with his diagnosis last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Dewar for his commitment to public service.

"A teacher, politician, labour activist, and community leader, Paul dedicated his life to the service of others. Whether from his seat in the House of Commons, or at the front of a classroom, he challenged us all to dream bigger and do better to care for the people around us."

Politicians across the political spectrum wrote statements of condolences online.

Paul Dewar represented the best of us – he spent his life working for justice & believed in the potential of young people to change the world. Paul made Canada a better country and we are all lesser without him. We hold his family close in our hearts. <a href="https://t.co/ShGMasbSzT">https://t.co/ShGMasbSzT</a> —@theJagmeetSingh Condolences to Paul Dewar's family. Paul was a tireless champion for peace and justice. His passion for building a better future continued until his last days. It was an honour to work with him. His memory will live on through our continued struggle for peace at home and abroad. —@nikiashton Paul Dewar brought kindness, optimism and respect for people to everything he did. We feel his loss deeply. <br>Our deepest condolences to his wife Julia, his two sons, and the many people who considered him a friend, a mentor and an inspiration. <a href="https://t.co/EYluNkwI2A">https://t.co/EYluNkwI2A</a> —@AndreaHorwath On behalf of our <a href="https://twitter.com/CPC_HQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPC_HQ</a> team, we’re saddened to hear that Paul Dewar has passed after his battle with brain cancer. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and <a href="https://twitter.com/NDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDP</a> family as they grieve this loss and remember his legacy. —@AndrewScheer I am saddened to learn about the passing of former Member of Parliament Paul Dewar. His passion for public service and dedication to the people of Ottawa Centre will be remembered fondly. Karla and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. —@fordnation

There were also outpourings of respect from many local Ottawa politicians.

My statement on the passing of former Ottawa-Centre MP Paul Dewar. / Ma déclaration sur le décès de l’ancien député fédéral pour Ottawa-centre Paul Dewar. <a href="https://t.co/Vru1TgzZ7D">pic.twitter.com/Vru1TgzZ7D</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa Devastated to hear about Paul Dewar's passing. Paul was beloved by our community. He worked with dedication and compassion, both inside and outside of Parliament, to build a better Ottawa Centre and a better Canada. My thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. —@cathmckenna I'm saddened to hear of <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulDewar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PaulDewar</a>'s passing this evening. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, as well as the many people who came to know him during his lifetime, as they mourn and remember him.<br><br>His years of service and devotion to Canada will not be forgotten. —@karenmccrimmon On behalf of the <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a>, our condolences to Paul Dewar's family and friends. We were blessed to have Paul as our keynote speaker at our 2018 Police Gala where he moved us with his inspiring words. <a href="https://t.co/kErJHRsLbk">pic.twitter.com/kErJHRsLbk</a> —@ChiefBordeleau It is a sad day for Ottawa as we learn of the passing of one of our great city leaders, Paul Dewar. My thoughts are with his family as they go through the difficult days ahead. —@MacLeodLisa

And politicians from across the country also expressed their grief at Dewar's passing.