Brain cancer immunotherapy trial showing promise, doctor says

A clinical trial in Gatineau, Que., targeting an aggressive form of brain cancer is showing promising early results that could eliminate the death sentence the diagnosis typically comes with.

Glioblastoma is the type of brain cancer that killed Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and which former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar is now living with.

The disease is difficult to treat and almost always fatal, with most patients not surviving more than two years.

"It is a very aggressive, fast-growing tumour within the brain, so it is not easily accessible. And it's infiltrative, so you can never get it all out," said Dr. Franç​ois Jacques with the Clinique Neuro-Outaouais in Gatineau.

Jacques is running the research trial, which attempts to spur the body's own immune system to respond to the tumour and help keep the cancer at bay.

Jacques said he hoped the drug regimen — when combined with surgical and radiation treatments — will boost patients' chances of survival.

"We are adding the immunotherapy to standard treatments, and we hope by that to benefit from the combination of the two," Jacques said.

"The end goal would be to immunize the patient to the cancer, so it would eradicate the cancer."

'We can at least try'

Alec Archambault is one of 16 people, along with Dewar, taking part in the clinical trial.

Last year, he started getting headaches that wouldn't let up.

Archambault said it was shocking to get the diagnosis, but instead of giving up, he immediately focused on what he could do to get better.

My hope is to hear the word remission. - Alec Archambault, clinical trial participant

"I did start with that mentality and that focus and said, 'Let's do it,'" Archambault said. "The way I fight it is to keep informed and keep in shape," he said.

Archambault said he's hoping for the best.

"My hope is to hear the word remission."

Jacques said some of the patients in his trial have seen their tumours shrink. Others have succumbed to the disease, he added, but at least it's offering patients a chance at survival.

"It is at least [providing] hope," he said. "We can't guarantee any benefit, but we can at least try."

