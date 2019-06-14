NCC reopens pathway behind Parliament Hill

Runners and cyclists will be able to exercise in the shadow of Parliament Hill once again as the National Capital Commission has reopened more paths in the area.

On Friday, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum tweeted that the Parliament Hill pathway from the Rideau Canal Locks to Bank Street has been reopened.

That path remains closed between Bank Street and the Portage Bridge, however.

Thanks to the many <a href="https://twitter.com/NCC_CCN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NCC_CCN</a> staff who worked hard to facilitate today's reopening of the Ottawa River Pathway behind Parliament Hill, from the Locks to Bank Street. Grateful too for the many long days logged fighting the floods. <a href="https://t.co/n5DWEtwA8J">pic.twitter.com/n5DWEtwA8J</a> —@tobi_nussbaum

The Gatineau River Pathway from the Rapibus station to Fournier Road has also reopened.

The NCC has been cleaning up and in some cases reconstructing several paths damaged during this year's floods.

Many pathways remain closed, however, including the entire eastern section of the Ottawa River Pathway and the western section between LeBreton Flats and Wellington Street.