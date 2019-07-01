Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for Canada's 152nd birthday

By 1 p.m. ET, about 16,000 people had gathered on Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada Day 2019.

There was still no wait time to get onto the Hill through security checkpoints, according to Canadian Heritage.

The main entrance is in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, at the intersection of Wellington and Kent streets.

People with special needs can enter at the intersection of Bank and Wellington streets.

Heading to Parliament Hill for Canada Day?<br><br>Here's what you should expect.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/lmsdDDpDV8">pic.twitter.com/lmsdDDpDV8</a> —@CBCOttawa

Attendance on the Hill for Canada Day varies, mainly depending on the weather.

In 2018, when the temperature climbed to a scorching 34.7 C but felt more like 47 with the humidity, the maximum number of people on the Hill was 6,000, and dropped throughout the day.

In 2017, for sesquicentennial celebrations, it was cloudy and rainy and there were security checkpoint delays, but about 25,000 people were on the Hill for the noon show.

The Hill's maximum capacity is about 30,000.

Hill event schedule

The noon show, which runs until 1:45 p.m., includes K'naan, T. Thomason, Karim Ouellet and Shawnee, accompanied by the National Arts Centre Orchestra, as well as a performance by Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal.

The evening show, which runs from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., includes Kaytranada, The Strumbellas, Marie Mai, Brett Kissel, Coeur de Pirate, Karim Ouellet, William Prince, Crystal Shawanda and K'naan.

And the fireworks start at 10 p.m. and last until 10:15 p.m.