City reopens some park amenities

Ottawa's parks are slowly returning to normal.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the city announced it's reopening outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields including baseball diamonds, soccer pitches, disc golf courses, tennis courts, skate parks and pickleball courts.

Benches, dog parks, picnic tables and shelters will also reopen, though people are asked to continue staying two metres apart and to remain cautious about touching surfaces.

"Benches and tables are not cleaned frequently. Please wash your hands after using them and be sure not to touch your face," the city said in a news release.

The city also reminds people to avoid touching other people's sports equipment such as soccer balls and baseballs.

Provincial orders remain in effect prohibiting the use of play structures, swings, slides, splash and spray pads, wading pools and exercise equipment, the release said.

As part of implementing the Province’s stage-one reopenings that relate to park amenities, nets at <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> 🎾 tennis courts are being installed starting today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <br><br>Since there are approx 285 courts across the city, this will take just over a week to complete. —@JimWatsonOttawa

The sports fields are available for casual use only, as provincial regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than five people remain in place.

City crews have already begun installing tennis nets and unlocking gates to dog parks. Work to reopen all the parks will take place over the next few weeks, the city said.